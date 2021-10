St Michael's are the first team into the semi finals of the 2021 Donegal Senior Football Championship after they beat Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 3-13 to 0-10 at MacCumhaill Park.

Goals from Michael Langan, Martin McElhinney and Edward O'Reilly helped the men from The Bridge seal their semi final place.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh report for Highland Radio Sport...