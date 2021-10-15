Smell from Milford Wastewater Treatment Plant becoming major issue

A Milford area councillor says the smell from the Wastewater Treatment Plant in MIlford is becoming a major issue of concern.

Donegal County Council has been told that there is a need for the plant to be upgraded.

Raising the issue at Municipal District level, Cllr Liam Blaney said Irish Water speaks about working in cooperation with the council, but it doesn’t feel like cooperation when members can’t even get answers to questions.

The council is seeking a response from Irish Water to the motion, in the meantime, officials told the meeting there is a facility for people to register complaints about the odour.

Cllr Blaney says if the council wants to know how bad it is, they just have to open a window in the local Public Services Centre..............