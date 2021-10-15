Pringle says ‘Brandon Report’ must be published immediately

The issue was first raised by Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle, who was approached by a whistleblower in 2016. It was he who informed the HSE and Minister Finian McGrath about the issue, and on the basis of those revelations, the report was commissioned.

In July of this year, Deputy Pringle raised it in the Dail, saying it was done as a last resort because the HSE hadn't published the report.

He says it's wrong that Minister Ann Rabbitte, who is travelling to Donegal today to meet with families, hasn't yet been given the report, but details have been given to a national newspaper........