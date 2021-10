Motorists are being advised of a road closure in south west Donegal.

Donegal County Council advising that due to the essential road works, the stretch between Ardara and Narin/Portnoo will be blocked from 7am – 4pm tomorrow Saturday 16th October.

The exact location of the road closure will be at the funeral home between Beagh Bridge and Kilclooney Bridge.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes during these times on Saturday.