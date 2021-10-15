Malin Head Visitor Experience must be prioritised – McDermott

The Malin Head visitor experience has been described as one the most important projects in the county with calls for it to be progressed quickly.

Donegal County Council is being urged to designate one full time member of staff to ensuring the project gets over the line.

Work has been done to improve car parking and provide public toilets, but a major walkway is still outstanding, as are works to the tower at Banba's Crown.

Local Cllr Martin McDermott says Malin Head is arguably the most iconic landmark Inishowen has to be offer therefore improving the visitor experience there is vital.........