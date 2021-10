A live pilot whale has been washed up on a Donegal beach.

The six-metre whale was found on Rossnowlagh beach yesterday morning.

The live stranding was reported to the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group and the organisation sent a stranding volunteer to the scene yesterday.

A member of the team has confirmed that bright green discharge is coming from the mammal and it appears overweight.

The team says that they are keeping the whale comfortable and cool but the prognosis is not looking good.