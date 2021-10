Derry City closed the gap to third placed Sligo Rovers in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table to just one point thanks to a 1-0 victory over St Pat's at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Junior nodded home Jamie McGonigle's cross on 63 minutes to give the Candystripes all three points.

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins told Martin Holmes it was a huge win for his side...