Harps and Sligo Rovers North West derby rescheduled

The North West derby between Finn Harps and Sligo Rovers has been rescheduled.

The game had been set to take place on the Bank Holiday Monday, October 25 but will now be played on Saturday October 23.

Harps game against Drogheda which was postponed last weekend due to International call ups will be played on Monday, November 1 with kick off set at 8 pm.

Three other fixtures have been scheduled for November 1 with Waterford hosting Derry City, Sligo Rovers taking on Longford Town and Bohs travel to St Pat's with those three kicking off at 7.45pm.