Finn Harps suffered a 4-1 away defeat to Waterford on Friday night at the RSC.

Goals from Phoenix Patterson and Junior Quitirna had Waterford 2-0 up before they saw keeper Brian Murphy red carded for a clash with Kosovar Sadiki.

Tunde Owolabi's penalty squeezed by Matthew Connor to give Harps a lifeline on 75 minutes but injury time goals from John Martin and Quitirna again sealed Waterford's win.

Mark Bircham's side now sit just one point behind Harps in the table.