Donegal County Council is proposing to close one lane of the Kilmacrennan Road this Sunday between 8am – 4pm.

Windyhall Road will also be closed to facilitate the works.

This will be to facilitate preparation works ahead of the night works planned the following week.

The works will involve planning out the existing carriageway for surfacing from Monday night.

Local access will be provided to the A&E unit, residents and staff who need access.