DCC urged to consider new road at Foxhills in Letterkenny

Donegal County Council says there is no funding available to bring a new exit-only road from the Foxhills and Glen Park onto the Calhame Roundabout at the Mountaintop in Letterkenny.

Councillors in the Letterkenny Municipal District have backed a motion from Cllr Gerry McMonagle that the council investigate the possibility of upgrading what is an unfinished road to alleviate the difficulty people have accessing the Kilmacrennan Road from the current entrance.

Officials say this is not on the Road schedule, and is a private Road.

However, Clr McMonagle says this should not be an insurmountable challenge.............