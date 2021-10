A local councillor is West Donegal has expressed disappointment at the closure this week of the Vaccination Centre in Burtonport.

Cllr Noreen McGarvey says the centre began administering only six weeks ago, and she was hopeful it would remain open to offer the booster injections when the programme was rolled out.

She also says there should be a COVID testing centre in West Donegal, with residents facing three hour round trips in some cases to travel to either Letterkenny or Donegal Town.