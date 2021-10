The Aontú leader has said widespread antigen testing should be used to allow a full easing of restrictions next week.

Government is considering extending the requirement for Digital Covid Certs to get access to indoor dining, pubs and live events.

It comes after an increase in the number of new Covid cases and hospitalisations put the full re-opening under threat.

Aontú leader Peadar Toibin says more widespread antigen testing would be a fairer way to keep people safe: