‘Brandon Report’ cannot be published yet – HSE

The HSE says Gardai have asked them not to publish a report into sexual abuse at one of its care facilities in Co. Donegal, while its investigation continues.

According to the Irish Times, the Brandon report details how 'devastating' abuse was carried out on mainly non-verbal adults by another resident between 2003 and 2016. That resident has since died.

The unpublished report also highlights a 'common strategy' of moving the perpetrator around, which gave him access to new victims.

Gardai say a file has been prepared for the DPP.

Chief Operations Officer with the HSE, Anne O'Connor, says they can't publish the report right now.......