On the Score this week, Oisin Kelly looks at the Donegal Senior Championship quarter finals with Brendan Kilcoyne and Tom Comack hears from Katie Herron and Nicole McLaughlin as Glenfin line up against Termon in the Donegal Senior Ladies Final.

Former Harps skipper Keith Cowan discusses the League of Ireland Premier Division fixtures with Diarmaid Doherty and Letterkenny Rugby Head Coach Paul O'Kane tells us about a big game for his side this weekend.