September’s star is Donegal’s Georgie Kelly – Again

Inishowen's Georgie Kelly is the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Player of the Month for September.

The Bohemians striker scored four goals last month to bring the leagues top scorer to 18 for the season, that included a stunning late equaliser against Derry City.

Kelly earned more votes than runner-up Sean Boyd of Finn Harps and Dundalk centre forward Patrick Hoban.

It's a second award this year for Kelly and a fourth in total for Bohs.

“To pick up the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland award for the second time is unexpected,” Kelly said. “It’s four in a row now for Bohs, which is an incredible achievement.

“The goal against Derry is definitely one of my best. I probably won’t score many more of them. "I should have headed it to be honest, but for some reason I took it down and hit it over the shoulder. It was a nice finish and a great game, so that was a good advert for the league.”