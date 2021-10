Police in Northern Ireland are urging the public to be on their guard against a recent wave of scams.

Numerous reports were received in recent days in relation to a scam involving a text or WhatsApp from a person claiming to be a family member.

All the contacts have the common aim of encouraging the recipient to transfer money.

The PSNI received 11 reports of the scam yesterday alone from victims in Down, Armagh, Tyrone, Antrim and Derry.