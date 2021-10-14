Motorist clocked speeding in south Inishowen

A motorist has been clocked driving at 127km/p/h in an 80 zone in south Inishowen.

Gardaí from the Roads Policing Unit in Buncrana stopped the driver this morning on the outskirts of Muff village for the offence of speeding.

A fixed charge penalty notice has been issued.

Gardai are appealing to the public to please slow down. Be on the lookout for children playing, for pedestrians/cyclists and for other vehicles emerging from sideroads.

They say that you should always ensure that you are driving at a safe speed and that you are in a position to stop suddenly and safely should the need arise.