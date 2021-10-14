Massive game for Harps – Keith Cowan

Finn Harps take on Waterford FC in SSE Airtricity Premier Division action on Friday night. Kick-off at the RSC is 7.45pm.

In Harps team news, Ethan Boyle, Sean Boyd and Ryan Connolly are suspended while Ryan Rainey, Johnny Dunleavy and Dan Hawkins are doubts.

A Harps win would move them seven points clear of the relegation play off place which is currently occupied by Waterford, a win for the hosts would leave Harps just one point from danger.