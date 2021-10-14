LUH manager acknowledges failings but stresses gynae services are safe

The contents of this morning's HIQA report into issues with Gynaecology Services at Letterkenny University Hospital are being digested by patients, staff and management.

On this morning's Nine til Noon Show, HIQA's Director of Healthcare Regulation said the review found the hospital had taken steps to address issues which had been previously identified.

However, Sean Egan also noted that deficiencies emerged during the period of the HIQA investigation, and that was disappointing........

Sean Murphy is the General Manager of Letterkenny University Hospital.

He says a lot has been done, and improvements continue to be made.

On the show this morning, Sean Murphy told Greg Hughes he acknowledges the failings at the hospital, but stressed that women attending the hospital now can be assurred of safe and appropriate care........