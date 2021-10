Gardaí are investigating an alleged incident of dangerous driving which occurred on the N15 near Carrick, Castlefinn at approximately 12 noon yesterday.

Two of cyclists, both male, were injured following the incident. One of these received treatment at the scene while a second was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have camera footage to make it available to them at Letterkenny Garda Station 074 916 7100