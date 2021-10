The Department of Health has reported 1,627 new cases of Covid-19.

There are 415 people in hospital with the virus, of whom 70 are being treated in ICU.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Ronan Glynn, says the growth rate of the virus has accelerated in recent days.

Dr Ronan Glynn also warned breakthrough infections in vaccinated people is more likely when the incidence rate of the disease is high.