Covid rate drops further in most Donegal LEAs

The rate of Covid-19 has dropped further in most local electoral areas in Donegal.

In recent weeks, some areas in the county had some of the highest Covid rates nationwide.

However, in the latest data which covers the 14 days up to last Monday October 11th, nowhere in Donegal features in the top ten worst affected areas.

Donegal now has a rate of 630, recording 167 new cases, almost double a previous rate of 393.

Glenties also recorded a rise in the latest data with a rate of 381 and 91 new cases.

Letterkenny has the highest Covid rate in Donegal at 702 and 209 recorded cases – still a slight decrease from a previous rate of 769.

Milford follows with a rate of 697 and 96 new cases, again a drop from a previous rate of 792.

Lifford/Stranorlar recorded a rate of 695 and 180 new cases, a decrease from a previous rate of 842.

The rate in North Inishowen currently stands at 601 and 102 new cases – a drop from a rate of 613.

While south Inishowen also recorded a decrease at a rate of 246 and 55 new cases, reflecting a decrease from 331 in the previous data.