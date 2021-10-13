Safety assessment to be carried out on four lane road

The Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has been told that discussions are ongoing between Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the contactor with regards the ongoing four lane works in Letterkenny.

TII has acknowledged that there are concerns regarding the current temporary traffic management arrangement, particularly in respect to the temporary lining, and also previous lining which is still visible and causing confusion in certain circumstances.

A Risk Assessment was sought at the end of September, and some actions have been carried out.

TII say they will now insist on a safety assessment being carried out by the Contractor.

The issue was raised by Cllr John O’Donnell, who says this is a necessary step: