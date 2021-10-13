Murder investigation launched in Co Derry

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Co Derry.

At 5:40am yesterday morning, police and the fire service responded to a report of a car on fire outside a house on the Quarry Road, Knockloughrim.

A woman in her 50s was found inside the car, she was taken to hospital but passed away yesterday evening.

A 59 year old man who has received treatment for burn injuries has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell says the investigation is at a very early stage.

He is appealing to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101.