GPs will struggle to offer same-day appointments due to Budget

GPs will struggle to offer same-day appointments or allow new patients to join their client list, due to changes in the budget.

That's according to the Irish Medical Organisation, which has concerns over the Government's decision to provide free GP care for 6 and 7 year old's.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath also said he intends to extend the coverage to all children under the age of 12.

Donegal doctor Denis McCauley who is Chairman of the IMO's GP Committee, says GP cards should be means tested: