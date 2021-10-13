Government urged to clarify extent of budget allocation for Mica redress

The Government is being urged to clarify the full extent of their budget allocation for Mica Redress next year.

The call follows confirmation that an additional €20 million will be allocated to the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme for next year.

Announcing the Budget yesterday, Minister Michael McGrath gave no commitment on the issue other than a new redress scheme will be announced in coming weeks.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says an extra €20 million falls far short of what is needed: