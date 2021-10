The EU will today set out its plan aimed at resolving a row with the UK over the Northern Ireland protocol.

The measure, set up to avoid a hard border, has meant a trade barrier down the Irish Sea, and has angered unionists in the north.

In a speech yesterday, British Brexit minister David Frost said only "significant change" to post-Brexit rules could draw the poison from relations.

Fine Gael spokesperson on European Affairs, Neale Richmond, is concerned the deadlock won't be broken: