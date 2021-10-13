Donegal man banned from keeping dogs for five years

A Donegal man has been banned from keeping dogs for five years.

Michael Boyce of 43 Rosemount Cottages, Kilmacrennan on Monday at Letterkenny District Court was also fined €250 after pleading guilty.

Following a tip-off the ISPCA visited the property in January 2020 where they found the dog, an eight month old female mixed breed, tied up to a boiler house at the rear of the property wearing a steel prodded collar.

ISPCA Senior Inspector Kevin McGinley says the conditions were treacherous.

He says the dog has been rehomed and is confident that she will make a full recovery: