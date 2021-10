There are urgent calls on Donegal County Council to identify appropriate sites for the disposal of rubble from demolished Mica homes.

Hundreds of mica affected homeowners are facing demolition but there questions are to where this material can be dumped when the time comes.

It could be an added bill coupled with the reconstruction of their new homes with Councillors in Inishowen urging the Council to intervene.

Cllr Martin Farren says a plan needs to be put in place soon: