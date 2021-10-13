£500,000 to alleviate flooding in Strabane

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon is in Strabane for a series of meetings with residents affected by flooding.

This morning, she announced £500,000 to progress a flood alleviation scheme in the Ballycolman Estate, parts of which have been plagued with flooding related issues for a number of years.

Engineers have carried out a detailed study of the causes of flooding, and identified potential long-term and short-term solutions, with other areas now hopeful of similar initiatives.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says this is the start of a process to address flooding across the whole of Strabane...............