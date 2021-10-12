What to expect in Budget 2022

Half price public transport for young people, free contraception and a hike in the fuel allowance are among some of the measures to be announced in today's budget.

The €1.5 billion in additional spending will be largely aimed at addressing the rising cost of living.

Among the last measures agreed yesterday was a €5 a week rise in the fuel allowance, effective from midnight tonight.

That's in a bid to offset fuel costs - which will also rise at midnight due to a 7.50 a tonne increase in carbon tax.

The point at which people pay the higher rate of income tax will rise by €1,500 - worth about €8 a week.

Minister Eamon Ryan has secured a €25 million fund to give half price public transport to students and anyone aged between 19 and 23.

Pensions and most social welfare rates will rise by €5 a week - with a full Christmas bonus to be paid.

A €100m package from Minister Catherine Martin for the tourism sector will include a pilot universal basic income scheme for artists.

A loan guarantee scheme for financial institutions who lend to fund home retrofits forms part of a 350m euro climate package.

The Department of Justice has secured funding for 800 new gardai and 400 garda civilian staff in 2022.

The Help to Buy Scheme is being extended by a year, while the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme is being extended until the first quarter of 2022.

The Department of Health budget is set to see a decrease in Covid funding, while new spending will see a scheme to provide free contraception to young women.