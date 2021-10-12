New Bruckless Community playground opens

The new Bruckless Community playground has officially opened.

The project received funding as part of Donegal County Council’s €5.5m Local Authority Action Plan, which has been financed under the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme which is managed by The Special EU Programmes Body.

The event last week, celebrated the opening of the new community playground for the people of Bruckless and the wider area offering opportunities for interactive play for children of varying ages and abilities.

Match-funding has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland. Donegal County Council through the PEACE IV Partnership Committee secured PEACE IV funding under Objective 3 Shared Spaces and Services – Action 3.2 Local Authority Shared Spaces Projects – Outdoor Play Areas.

The project was also part funded by the fund raising efforts of the Bruckless Community Group and the Development Fund Initiative 2020, a funding source provided by Donegal County to support initiatives in various forms of development including, economic, social, cultural, heritage and various related initiatives which benefit local communities, area and groups throughout the county.