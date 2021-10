There was drama and excitement in the Tyrone Senior Football Championship on Monday night as the holders Dungannon bowed out of the competition - losing against Dromore in extra time.

This first round clash at Healy Park looked to be going the way of Dungannon for so long, but Dromore managed to come back from eight points down to win by four

Substitute Eoin McCusker hit five points as Dromore won after extra time by 2-22 to Dungannon's 4-12

Dromore will now meet Eglish in the quarter-finals.