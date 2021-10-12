Gardai warn homeowners of oil thefts

Gardai are warning people to be vigilant after a number of attempts were made to steal home heating oil in the Letterkenny area.

A resident at The Pines, Churchill reported to Gardai that an attempt had been made to steal oil from their tank between 7.30pm on Monday October 4th and 9.15am the following morning.

A 25L drum had been left beside the oil tank overnight. On this occasion no oil was stolen.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in the Whitethorn Park area between Tuesday September 21st and Tuesday October 5th 500 litres of oil was stolen.

Garda Niall McGuire is urging homeowners to take preventative action against such crimes: