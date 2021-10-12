Gardaí investigating a burglary in Bundoran

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are investigating a burglary at a caravan park at Magheracar, Bundoran.

Between Sunday, September 26th and Saturday, October 9th, a metal shed was broken into at the park and a black ladies ‘Trek’ bicycle stolen along with a number of tools namely; a red Hilti hammer drill, a green Bosch drill, grinder set, Hilti drill bits and a drill head.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who has any information in relation to the incident or who may have come across similar items for sale to contact them.