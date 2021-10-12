Donegal Gardai warn of spate of recent thefts from cars

Gardai in Donegal are warning of a number of thefts from cars in recent times.

They say they have received reports of thefts from vehicles parked in public areas.

Motorists are being urged to not leave anything of value in a car, ensure the vehicle is locked at all times and as Christmas approaches, if you intend to purchase something expensive do not leave it unattended in a car.

Anyone who may see someone attempting to gain access to cars or suspicious activity around parked vehicles is asked to contact Gardai immediately.