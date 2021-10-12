Donegal GAA advertise full time coach job – Mick McGrath

Donegal GAA have advertised for a full time Senior Athletic Performance Coach.

The appointee will initially be involved with the u20 and Senior squads and assist with academy structures in managing strength and conditioning for the development of all players involved in all squads representing Donegal.

The successful candidate will work under the line management of the Aaron Kyles, the Games Development Manager and be based at the new Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy.

Any applications should be with the County Secretary by 5pm Monday Oct 25th using the email address Secretary.donegal@gaa.ie

Donegal Chairman Mick McGrath told Highland Radio Sport it's a move in the right direction: