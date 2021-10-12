Donegal clubs awarded Club Maith recognition

Burt and Milford are among the 20 clubs from across the province who successfully achieved Club Maith Accreditation in the past 12 months from the Ulster GAA.

With activity on the field of play largely halted for the bulk of the last year, these clubs have used this time wisely and focused their efforts on ensuring that the proper structures are in place off the field, demonstrating best practice across five core areas of GAA club business: Governance; Community Engagement; Coaching and Games; a Safe Environment and Safeguarding Members.

Due to the impact of COVID, official presentation of awards had to be postponed, however with the easing of restriction Ulster GAA Officers have been able to visit successful clubs and recognise them for their achievement.

Ulster GAA President Oliver Galligan commented that “This is a significant achievement for each of the clubs involved and is not only an endorsement of the high standards of governance in place but will also be of great importance for future club development.”

The list of the 20 awarded clubs are as follows:

Gold: St John's Belfast, Antrim; Peadar O'Doirnin's Forkhill, Armagh; Kilgarry, Cavan; Loughinisland, Down; Stewartstown Harps, Tyrone.

Silver: Burt, Donegal.

Bronze: All Saints Ballymena, Antrim; Thomas Davis Corrinshego, Armagh; Tír na nÓg Portadown, Armagh; St Killian's Whitecross, Armagh; Henry Joy McCracken's Moneymore, Derry; Milford, Donegal; Devenish St Mary's, Fermanagh; Coa O'Dwyers, Fermanagh; Derrylin O'Connells, Fermanagh; Enniskillen Gaels, Fermanagh; Lisnaskea Emmetts, Fermanagh; Belnaleck Art McMurroughs, Fermanagh; Clonoe O'Rahilly's, Tyrone; Dungannon Clarkes, Tyrone.

There are many benefits to going through Club Maith for clubs. Feedback from clubs who have gone through the process concludes that they’ve been able to make huge improvements in their club without having to spend a lot of money or having to completely over-haul how they conduct their business. Clubs have reported that they have recruited new volunteers as a result, and have become a more relevant place for members of their community who would have stayed away from the club.

Ulster GAA will support clubs through the process but ultimately a club’s application should be developed by the Club so as to be relevant to the club’s needs.