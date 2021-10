The HSE says the demand for Covid-19 tests has increased by up to 11% in the space of a week.

About 100,000 tests have been taken in the past seven days - with high demand in Waterford, Carlow, Cork city and north Dublin.

The five-day moving average of new cases has risen by 34 per cent in the past week, and now stands at 1,578.

The HSE's head of testing and tracing, Niamh O'Beirne, says more and more people are coming forward for testing: