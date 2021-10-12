Council consider hosting concert as part of Love Donegal Day 2022

Donegal County Council is examining the possibility of putting on an outdoor concert as part of Love Donegal Day next year.

It was proposed by Cllr Gary Doherty, who says that following the huge success of #LoveDonegal day on social media over the last number of years, a live event to run alongside the social media campaign should be the next stage in the campaign.

This year saw the hashtag reach over 16 million social media users across the globe, and Cllr Doherty says with proper planning, this could move the campaign to a whole new level, particularly in the post Covid era: