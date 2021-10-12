Championship schedule confirmed by CCC

The Donegal CCC have confirmed the championship fixtures for this coming weekend.
Highland Radio Sport will have LIVE commentary from all four senior quarter finals with Oisin Kelly, Diarmaid Doherty, Martin McHugh and Brendan Kilcoyne in association with Highland Motors Letterkenny.
See full fixture schedule below.
Michael Murphy Sports Senior A Football Championship – Quarterfinals
Friday Oct 15th, 20:30, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, Naomh Micheál v Aodh Ruadh, James Connors
Saturday Oct 16th, 20:00, Pearse Memorial Park, Sean MacCumhaill v Cill Chartha, Jimmy White
Sunday Oct 17th, 15:00, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, Naomh Naille v Naomh Ádhamhnáin, Mark Dorrian
Sunday Oct 17th, 17:15 Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, Naomh Conaill v Gaoth Dobhair, Enda McFeely
Michael Murphy Sports Senior A Football Championship – Relegation Quarterfinals
Friday Oct 15th, 19:00, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, Ard an Ratha v Gleann tSúilí
Saturday Oct 16th, 18:00, Donegal GAA Centre, Baile na nGalloglach v Realt na Mara
Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate A Football Championship – Quarter-finals
Saturday Oct 16th, 14:00, Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Naomh Bríd v Naomh Columba, Connie Doherty
Saturday Oct 16th, 14:00, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, Cloich Cheann Fhaola v Malainn, Greg McGroary
Saturday Oct 16th, 18:00, Pearse Memorial Park, Naomh Muire Íochtar na Rosann v An Clochán Liath, Val Murray
Sunday Oct 16th, 16:00, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, Gaeil Fhánadá v Buncranach, Marc Brown
Michael Murphy Sports Senior B Football Championship – Quarterfinals
Saturday Oct 16th, 13:00, Páirc Naomh Columba, Naomh Conaill v Naomh Ádhamhnáin, Trevor Maloney
Saturday Oct 16th, 15:00, Páirc Naomh Columba, Na Ceithre Maistír v Gaoth Dobhair, Declan Callaghan
Saturday Oct 16th, 12:00, Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Naomh Naille v Ard an Ratha, Eugene McHale
Saturday Oct 16th, 16:00, Páirc Tirconaill, Sean MacCumhaill v Na Cealla Beaga, Shane Toolan
Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate A Championship – Relegation Semi-finals
Sunday Oct 17th, 14:30, Donegal GAA Centre, Naomh Mhuire Conmhaigh v An Beart
Sunday Oct 17th, 14:00, Páirc Tirconaill, Naomh Ultan v Red Hughs
Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate B Football Championship – Quarterfinals
Saturday Oct 16th, 16:00, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, Red Hughs v Cloich Cheann Fhaola, Kenneth Byrne
Saturday Oct 16th, 14:00, Tir Conaill Park, Dungloe v Convoy, Kevin McGinley
Sunday Oct 17th, 14:00, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, Naomh Brid v Buncrana, Leo Devenney
Sunday Oct 17th, 16:30, Donegal GAA Centre, Naomh Columba v Malin, Sean McDaid
Michael Murphy Sports Junior A Championship – Group B
Sunday Oct 17th, 14:00, Páirc na nGael, Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn v Paite Gabh
Sunday Oct 17th, 14:00, Páirc Naomh Cholmcille, Naomh Colmcille v Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin
Michael Murphy Sports Junior B Championship – Group B
Saturday Oct 16th, Páirc na Carraige, Bun an Phobail DNF Na Dunaibh Awarded Points
Saturday Oct 16th, TBC, Crampsey Park, Urris v Robert Emmetts