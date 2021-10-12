Championship schedule confirmed by CCC

The Donegal CCC have confirmed the championship fixtures for this coming weekend.

Highland Radio Sport will have LIVE commentary from all four senior quarter finals with Oisin Kelly, Diarmaid Doherty, Martin McHugh and Brendan Kilcoyne in association with Highland Motors Letterkenny.

See full fixture schedule below.



Michael Murphy Sports Senior A Football Championship – Quarterfinals

Friday Oct 15th, 20:30, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, Naomh Micheál v Aodh Ruadh, James Connors

Saturday Oct 16th, 20:00, Pearse Memorial Park, Sean MacCumhaill v Cill Chartha, Jimmy White

Sunday Oct 17th, 15:00, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, Naomh Naille v Naomh Ádhamhnáin, Mark Dorrian

Sunday Oct 17th, 17:15 Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, Naomh Conaill v Gaoth Dobhair, Enda McFeely

Michael Murphy Sports Senior A Football Championship – Relegation Quarterfinals

Friday Oct 15th, 19:00, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, Ard an Ratha v Gleann tSúilí

Saturday Oct 16th, 18:00, Donegal GAA Centre, Baile na nGalloglach v Realt na Mara

Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate A Football Championship – Quarter-finals

Saturday Oct 16th, 14:00, Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Naomh Bríd v Naomh Columba, Connie Doherty

Saturday Oct 16th, 14:00, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, Cloich Cheann Fhaola v Malainn, Greg McGroary

Saturday Oct 16th, 18:00, Pearse Memorial Park, Naomh Muire Íochtar na Rosann v An Clochán Liath, Val Murray

Sunday Oct 16th, 16:00, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, Gaeil Fhánadá v Buncranach, Marc Brown

Michael Murphy Sports Senior B Football Championship – Quarterfinals

Saturday Oct 16th, 13:00, Páirc Naomh Columba, Naomh Conaill v Naomh Ádhamhnáin, Trevor Maloney

Saturday Oct 16th, 15:00, Páirc Naomh Columba, Na Ceithre Maistír v Gaoth Dobhair, Declan Callaghan

Saturday Oct 16th, 12:00, Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Naomh Naille v Ard an Ratha, Eugene McHale

Saturday Oct 16th, 16:00, Páirc Tirconaill, Sean MacCumhaill v Na Cealla Beaga, Shane Toolan

Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate A Championship – Relegation Semi-finals

Sunday Oct 17th, 14:30, Donegal GAA Centre, Naomh Mhuire Conmhaigh v An Beart

Sunday Oct 17th, 14:00, Páirc Tirconaill, Naomh Ultan v Red Hughs

Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate B Football Championship – Quarterfinals

Saturday Oct 16th, 16:00, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, Red Hughs v Cloich Cheann Fhaola, Kenneth Byrne

Saturday Oct 16th, 14:00, Tir Conaill Park, Dungloe v Convoy, Kevin McGinley

Sunday Oct 17th, 14:00, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, Naomh Brid v Buncrana, Leo Devenney

Sunday Oct 17th, 16:30, Donegal GAA Centre, Naomh Columba v Malin, Sean McDaid

Michael Murphy Sports Junior A Championship – Group B

Sunday Oct 17th, 14:00, Páirc na nGael, Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn v Paite Gabh

Sunday Oct 17th, 14:00, Páirc Naomh Cholmcille, Naomh Colmcille v Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin

Michael Murphy Sports Junior B Championship – Group B

Saturday Oct 16th, Páirc na Carraige, Bun an Phobail DNF Na Dunaibh Awarded Points

Saturday Oct 16th, TBC, Crampsey Park, Urris v Robert Emmetts