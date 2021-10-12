Calls for review of County Development Plan to be expedited

Donegal County Council is being asked to speed up preparations for the review of the County Development Plan, so a new plan can be put in place as a matter of urgency.

Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher successfully moved a motion that the new plan be prioritised, especially in the context of access on to the N56 and other national secondary roads.

She says the council has previously worked on the basis that access could not be allowed, but TII documentation now facilitates that in some cases.

Cllr Gallagher says that's significant: