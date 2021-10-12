Budget 2022 – key points

The Finance Minister says he has worked with others to ensure Budget 2022 is a path to a better, brighter future.

The post Covid pandemic outlook has dominated Minister Paschal Donohoe's Budget speech this afternoon. He says the budget deficit from Covid-19 is forecast to be €21.5 billion, down from €34.5 billion.

In delivering the Budget, Minister Donohoe says the Government is conscious of the cost of living.

Public spending next year will be €87.6 billion with national debt to come in at just under €240 billion.

The total budget package is €4.7 billion euro which will be split between expenditure measures worth €4.2 billion and €0.5 billion in tax measures.

The Finance Minister expects employment will return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022 with the unemployment rate forecast to drop to 6.5%.

Paschal Donohoe has set out what Budget 2022 contains for the people of Ireland. This includes;