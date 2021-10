The British government will today call for 'significant' changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol during a speech in Lisbon.

Brexit Minister David Frost will say the European Court of Justice should no longer have an oversight role over the agreement.

The EU's latest proposals for dealing with problems with the Irish Sea border are due to be published tomorrow.

Sinn Féin's national chairman, Declan Kearney, says Mr Frost's demands are a complete distraction: