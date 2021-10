Donegal County Council is being urged to enter into discussions with homeowners whose houses are set to be demolished to make way for the three Ten-T road projects which are set to go ahead.

Clkr Donal Coyle says between the Letterkenny Relief Road, Lifford Manorcunningham Road and the Twin Towns By Pass, in the region of 20 homes may be facing demolition.

Cllr Coyle says the council must now engage: