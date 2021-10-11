Walk-in vaccinations this week in Letterkenny

A number of walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics are taking place this week at the new Letterkenny Vaccination Centre which has relocated from LYIT to the Community Assessment Hub on the Kilmacrennan Road.

The dates and times of the walk-in clinics are as follows:

Wednesday 13 October: 10.15am to 4.30pm

Thursday 14 October: 10.15am to 4.30pm

Friday 15 October: 12.15pm to 6.30pm

Saturday 16 October: 8.30am to 4.30pm

Sunday 17 October: 8.30am to 4.30pm

Scheduled appointments for vaccines are also going ahead. People who receive details of a COVID-19 vaccine appointment by text are advised to read their text invitation message carefully and note the new location of the vaccination centre. Anyone who received their first dose in the LYIT Vaccination Centre will automatically receive a text message advising them to go to the Community Assessment Hub Vaccination Centre to get their second vaccine.

The details of the walk-in clinics are updated weekly on hse.ie and saolta.ie where people can also find details on what to bring with them to a walk-in clinic.

Notes -

Information on attending a walk-in vaccination clinic is available from: https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/going-to-a-walk-in-vaccination-clinic/

Anyone aged 16 and older can attend a walk-in clinic alone.

Children aged 12 to 15 must attend with a parent or guardian. A parent or legal guardian will need to give consent for their child to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Children attending alone will not be vaccinated.

If you have not registered online in advance, you will need your:

Personal Public Service (PPS) number – if you have one

Eircode

mobile phone number

email address

photo ID that has your date of birth - this can be a passport, driving licence, Garda age card, school ID

If you do not have a PPS number

If you do not have a PPS number, you can still get vaccinated. You will need to bring proof of address. Your proof of address can be a:

household bill in your name

bank or financial institution statement

letter from a public service department or agency

rental agreement

letter from the owner of the property to confirm you live there - this can be your parent

bill or letter from a hotel or Airbnb

If you are aged 12 to 17 and have no photo ID

Bring your birth cert if you are aged 12 to 17 and you have no photo ID.

It will also be helpful to have proof of your Personal Public Service (PPS) number. For example, a child benefit letter containing your PPS number. But you do not need it to get vaccinated.

If a 12 to 15 year old does not have any identification, the adult with them can confirm their identity and age.

