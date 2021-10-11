Red letter day for Kerrykeel as construction of sewerage scheme commences

Today has been described as a red letter day for Kerrykeel as work starts on construction of a new Sewerage Scheme there.

The new wastewater treatment plant and sewerage infrastructure to be constructed as part of the scheme will eliminate the discharge of raw sewage into Burnside River and subsequently Mulroy Bay.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, are today commencing the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant in Kerrykeel as well as the construction of a new pumping station, pumped wastewater main and outfall pipe.

Once operational, the new wastewater treatment plant and associated infrastructure will ensure compliance with wastewater discharge regulations.

It will also improve water quality in Burnside River and subsequently Mulroy Bay and protect recreational waters for fishing, kayaking and other water sports.

The works, which are expected to be completed by early 2023, will also help in protecting the integrity of the local marine environment and supporting future economic and social development in the area.

Speaking about the project, Colm Claffey, Regional Delivery Lead with Irish Water, says the new wastewater treatment plant will serve a population equivalent of 500, which equates to stopping over 270 wheelie bins of raw sewage being discharged to Burnside River every day.