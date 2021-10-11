HIQA publishes inspection reports of five Donegal nursing homes

HIQA has this morning, published inspection reports on five nursing homes in Donegal.

Inspectors found Larissa Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny to be compliant and substantially compliant while a number of non-compliances have been identified at Hillcrest House Nursing Home, Letterkenny, Lake House Nursing Home, Dunfanaghy, Carndonagh Community Hospital and St Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar.

Inspectors found Hillcrest House required improvements in the areas of governance and management, infection prevention and control, assessment and care planning, healthcare, premises and fire safety.

On the day of the unannounced inspection, work was outstanding including the installation of a fire protected staircase to the first floor.

One room that was deemed to have been deep cleaned was not cleaned to an acceptable standard and inspectors say they were not assured the cleaning processes in place were in line with national guidance on infection prevention and control.

Meanwhile, the position of furniture in one bedroom compromised the privacy of occupants as it blocked access to a privacy curtain.

Gaps were also found in individual assessment and care plans.

Lake House Nursing Home was found to be compliant and substantially compliant in most areas.

However, on the day of the short notice announced visit, the general maintenance of the premises was found to require improvement.

An unannounced risk inspection was carried out at Larissa Lodge in response to a number of concerns received by the Chief Inspector since the last inspection in October 2020.

Inspectors say they did not find evidence to support the concerns and found it to be a well-managed centre. No non-compliances were identified.

Inspectors found refurbishment work at the Oak and Elm units of Carndonagh Community Hospital to address previous non-compliances were ongoing on the day of inspection.

Two multi-occupancy bedrooms in the Oak unit were declared not suitable to ensure the privacy and dignity of residents.

Overall, the centre was found to be compliant and substantially compliant in all other areas.

Inspectors found that further improvements were required in a number of areas of St Joseph's Community Hospital, including premises, residents' rights and infection control.

They observed the need for refurbishment and maintenance in some areas.

The report says the layout of some multi occupancy bedrooms did not allow residents to partake in personal activities in private while some routines and practices were found not to be person-centred.

Non-compliance in relation to governance and management, premises and residents' rights were found to be repeat non compliances that had been identified on two previous inspections.

The full reports can be viewed here