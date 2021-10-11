Drummonaghan protest suspended as council CEO examines documents

A protest at the proposed site of a new telecommunications mast near Ramelton has been suspended after the Chief Executive agreed to study documents provided by local Councillor Ian McGarvey, one of the leaders of the protest.

People began gathering at Drummonaghan Woods as diggers arrived on site this morning.

Planning permission has been granted for the erection of the mast but it has been met with much opposition.

Councillor McGarvey has argued at several meetings that permission should not have been granted, and is stressing that if the Chief Executive does not halt the work on the basis of the documents he has provided, then he will block the site once again..............

Pic and Map - Coillte